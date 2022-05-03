Uncle showed 9-year-old nephew to pull gun's slide back before 4-year-old shot, documents say

Update to scene on Guston Hall: the child’s uncle, identified as Francisco Lupian (6-5-89), was arrested & charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Incident remains under investigation #HouNews https://t.co/d6wsgdyaaq pic.twitter.com/wJo6BC1mWf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 3, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5698593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ted Oberg and 13 Investigates looked at the Harris County cases in which children had access to guns and whether any significant punishment came of those cases.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The 9-year-old who deputies say shot his 4-year-old brother in the head may have known how to use the firearm from his uncle, who now faces a gun possession charge.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified Francisco Javier Lupian, 32, as the boys' uncle to whom an unattended gun from Monday's shooting belongs.The sheriff's office said Lupian was visiting family at the home on Guston Hall Lane in west Harris County when the shooting took place. Family members took the child victim to Memorial Hermann Katy where he was then flown to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.In a motion for bail document, Lupian is accused of leaving an unsecured firearm out."Defendant's nephew who is 9 years old, pulled the slide back, pointed the firearm at his 4-year-old brother, striking him in the head," the document read.The motion filing went on to mention that Lupian taught the 9-year-old how to use a specific feature of his weapon."The Defendant had previously shown the 9-year-old how to pull the slide on the firearm," the document also read.Lupian, who is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, is due to appear before a probable cause hearing Tuesday afternoon.Lupian's prior charges include a 2012 felony evading charge in Colorado County, for which he was convicted and received a three-year prison sentence.Meanwhile, the 4-year-old remains in critical condition.The shooting marks another alleged instant where a firearm was accessible to a child. As of April 2021, 13 Investigates counted 67 Harris County cases since a Texas law went into effect in 1995.A 13 Investigates analysis also showed that adults rarely serve time even after they're found guilty.