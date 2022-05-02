4-year-old shot and taken by LifeFlight in west Harris County, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 22300 blk of Guston Hall Ln. Units determined a child, possibly 4 yrs old, sustained a gunshot wound. No other details yet. Lifeflight will be transporting child. pic.twitter.com/PObQmvnxwv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 2, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a 4-year-old child in west Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting at the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane.HCSO says the 4-year-old was struck by a bullet and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.No other injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.