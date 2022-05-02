child shot

4-year-old shot and taken by LifeFlight in west Harris County, HCSO says

No other injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a 4-year-old child in west Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting at the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane.

HCSO says the 4-year-old was struck by a bullet and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

No other injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.

