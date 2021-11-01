child death

Death of 8-year-old found in hotel tub with 'horrendous' injuries ruled a homicide, examiner says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Medical examiner rules death of boy found in hotel tub a homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A medical examiner officially ruled an 8-year-old boy's death, who was found inside a hotel with "horrendous" injuries, a homicide.

In March, police and firefighters responded to a possible drowning call at the Quality Inn and Suites off the West Beltway around 11 p.m. However, investigators said it was obvious there was more to it. Police said Keyontae Holzendorf was found unresponsive with both new and old injuries, including patches of missing skin and deep ligature marks.

Detectives said 8-year-old Keyontae died the night of March 24, after being tortured by his mom and her common-law husband for months. As the investigation continued into the case, police said Kayla Holzendorf told them she and her common-law husband had sex while her son was dying.

SEE ALSO: Mom told police she and common-law husband had sex while son was dying

Now, 24-year-old Kayla Holzendorf and her 28-year-old husband, Dominique Lewis, have been charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

Harris County court records revealed the new details just hours after the child's maternal grandparents told ABC13 his mother concealed him from them before his death.

Sheryl Holzendorf, Keyontae's grandmother, traveled to Houston following the news of the boy's death and told ABC13 she had no idea about the abuse.

WATCH: Family of 8-year-old killed: 'We just want to know why'

EMBED More News Videos

The grandparents of an 8-year-old boy found dead with "horrendous" injuries is begging for answers and says this tragedy isn't something people should go through. Did they ever spot signs of abuse? Was there something out of the ordinary prior to his death. Hit play to hear what they said.



"It's just shocking that this could happen to us," Sheryl said. "None of us knew what was going on because [Keyontae's mother] was so short on the phone, and every time that we would talk to her and Keyontae, she would have his face covered or we couldn't see his face at all. We could just hear him in the background, so we had no idea this was going on."

Sheryl said she and her family did not know Keyontae and his mother were staying at a hotel with her common-law husband.

WATCH: 8-year-old boy's parents charged in connection with his death
EMBED More News Videos

The boy's mother, Kayla Holzendorf, 24, and her common-law husband, Dominique Lewis, 28, have been charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Those charges could be upgraded.



According to court records, the couple told investigators they "don't know what happened" to Keyontae. Police wrote they observed new and old injuries on his body the night he died and the details are graphic. They include burn patches on his chest and body, burns to the shaft of his penis, bruising to the left side of his forehead, a laceration to the left ear, small puncture wounds to different places and ligature marks on his ankles and wrists.

Kayla told investigators they sent Keyonate to the hotel room bathroom to take a bath while she and Lewis had sex. Afterward, when they checked on him, they found him unresponsive in the bathtub.

SEE ALSO: Houston police had contact with 8-year-old boy 3 weeks before his death

Sheryl said Kayla called her after the incident. She said the minute she heard the news, she and her family packed up and traveled to Houston. This included Sheryl, Kayla's father, Timothy Holzendorf, her stepmother, Ericka Holzendorf, and their children. They traveled from Florida and Georgia.

"I want everybody to know that Keyontae had a family," said Ericka. "We love him. He wasn't by himself, and he's not alone, and we're here to find out what happened ... we're here until we get justice."
The family has since set up a GoFundMe account to help give Keyontae a proper burial.

Kayla's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 8, while Lewis is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusechild deathchild injuredfamilychildren injuriesparents chargedinvestigationchild endangermentdeath investigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Houston woman accused in son's death also lived with his remains
What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News