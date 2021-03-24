8-year-old boy found at hotel with 'horrendous' injuries dies

Homicide: 2900 W Sam Houston Pkwy. Drowning death of juvenile child. Investigation ongoing. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy had patches of missing skin and deep ligature marks when he died, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The boy's mother, Kayla Holzendorf, 24, and her common-law husband, Dominique Lewis, 28, have been charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Those charges could be upgraded.Houston police and firefighters responded to a possible drowning call at the Quality Inn and Suites off the West Beltway around 11 p.m. Tuesday."I can't completely say we are sold that it was a drowning. When HFD and Houston police arrived, this complainant had many, many signs of chronic abuse both old and new injuries and the new injuries are horrendous," explained Gilbert Sawtelle, chief prosecutor of the Child Fatality Division at the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "It involves large patches of skin missing from his chest, upper arms, thighs and genitalia. And he also had fairly new, deep ligature marks on his ankles."Handcuffs and duct tape were found in the room, said Sawtelle.The child has been identified as Keyontae Holzendorf. Officers found the boy in the floor in the middle of a room on the second floor of the hotel.Paramedics began CPR and transported the boy to Texas Children's Hospital in Katy where he was pronounced dead.Holzendorf and Lewis were in the room when officers arrived and were questioned, police said."We believe this to be domestic violence related and we are investigating this now with our homicide division," Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge with the Houston Police Department said at the scene. "We suspect foul play."An autopsy will determine whether charges against the couple should be upgraded, said Sawtelle. He added the boy did not go to school and had very little contact with other people.Child Protective Services has had prior contact with the family, confirms a spokesperson."But details are confidential according to law," wrote Melissa Lanford in an email.