8-year-old is 1 of 1,715 Harris Co. child abuse victims this year

The grandparents of an 8-year-old boy found dead with "horrendous" injuries is begging for answers and says this tragedy isn't something people should go through. Did they ever spot signs of abuse? Was there something out of the ordinary prior to his death. Hit play to hear what they said.