Botched HPD raid: Officer charged with 2 counts of murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who emerged as a central figure in the investigation of a botched narcotics raid, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

On Friday, Ogg announced charges against Goines and another former officer, Steven Bryant, who was charged with a count of tampering with a government document.

The former officers were ordered to turn themselves in by 3 p.m. Friday.

The two officers were the central focus of an investigation following the "no-knock" warrant executed on Jan. 28, 2019 on Harding Street in southeast Houston.

The raid resulted in a shootout between a team of officers and two residents inside. The operation resulted in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, a married couple. Four officers, including Goines, were wounded.

An investigation looked into whether the circumstances behind the warrant for the Harding raid was genuine. The district attorney's office also looked into hundreds of narcotics cases handled by the officers. Many of them were dismissed.
After an internal investigation of their own, Houston police sent boxes of evidence to the district attorney's office.

CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentofficer involved shootingofficer chargedraid
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf today
1 dead and 3 wounded in quadruple shooting in SE Houston
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Dad hits the streets in search of daughter's accused molester
Apartment residents threw bricks to alert neighbors to fire
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Teacher's school supplies taken as over 50 cars burglarized
Show More
Man jailed after licking Blue Bell ice cream at Texas Walmart
Person with respiratory illness dies after vaping: Officials
Bonnie & Clyde in Conroe: Where the doomed duo used to hang out
Volunteers begin search for missing 15-year-old boy
Teen charged with murder after boy found dying in park
More TOP STORIES News