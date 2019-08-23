Botched HPD raid: Officer charged with 2 counts of murder

On Friday, Ogg announced charges against Goines and another former officer, Steven Bryant, who was charged with a count of tampering with a government document.
The former officers were ordered to turn themselves in by 3 p.m. Friday.
The two officers were the central focus of an investigation following the "no-knock" warrant executed on Jan. 28, 2019 on Harding Street in southeast Houston.
The raid resulted in a shootout between a team of officers and two residents inside. The operation resulted in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, a married couple. Four officers, including Goines, were wounded.
An investigation looked into whether the circumstances behind the warrant for the Harding raid was genuine. The district attorney's office also looked into hundreds of narcotics cases handled by the officers. Many of them were dismissed.
After an internal investigation of their own, Houston police sent boxes of evidence to the district attorney's office.
