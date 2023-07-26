Man's body found in bayou that runs through Boone Road Park in the Alief area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Dive Team spent Tuesday evening out at a bayou in the Alief area where a man's body was located.

HPD said its Westside patrol officers and the City of Houston Park Rangers were also called to the scene at Boone Road Park, which is near Boone and Carvel Lane.

Police didn't immediately disclose who found the body or how it was discovered.

A cause of death is under investigation, police said.

The discovery marks the third time on Tuesday that Houston-area investigators were called to human remains.

In a separate, unrelated call, the Harris County Sheriff's Office began looking into skeletal remains near an apparent homeless encampment just off the Katy Freeway.

Elsewhere, HPD were called to a wooded area in Memorial Park where another set of remains were located.