Houston police investigating body found in wooded area off trail in Memorial Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Memorial Park on Tuesday morning.

Houston police said someone called authorities after they spotted a body in a wooded area on the northern side of the park just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials haven't provided much information about exactly what happened.

Witnesses told ABC13 they were walking in the park when they noticed something off the trail, but not right beside the path.

They said they didn't think anything of it at first, but as they were getting off the trail, they saw police officers making their way back toward the same area.

Police didn't immediately release the identity of the person who died, though it was possibly a man in his 40s.

The circumstances that led up to the man's death are unknown. Police did not say if it appeared the man died of natural causes or if they suspect foul play.

ABC13 spotted multiple HPD patrol cars and the medical examiner parked on the trail, investigating the scene.

