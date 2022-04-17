Houston police found dead body inside U-Haul box outside apartment in southwest Houston

#BREAKING: A dead body was found inside of a UHaul box in southwest Houston. A resident at an apartment complex called police about a suspicious package with no address listed on the box. Police found the body inside the box. We are working to get the latest @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/lqnQIESCoa — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) April 17, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police found a body inside a large U-Haul box outside an apartment in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon.HPD says they got a call at about 2 p.m. from a resident at an apartment complex located at the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street near Beechnut Street that there was a suspicious package in a parking space.Investigators are unsure how long the body has been inside the box or how long the person has been dead.The large box was not addressed to anyone, police say.This is a developing story. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to piece together what happened.