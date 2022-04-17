body found

Houston police found dead body inside U-Haul box outside apartment in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police found a body inside a large U-Haul box outside an apartment in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon.

HPD says they got a call at about 2 p.m. from a resident at an apartment complex located at the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street near Beechnut Street that there was a suspicious package in a parking space.

Investigators are unsure how long the body has been inside the box or how long the person has been dead.

The large box was not addressed to anyone, police say.



This is a developing story. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to piece together what happened.

