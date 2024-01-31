Woman finds man's body on side of road in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman found a man's body on the side of a road in an apparent hit-and-run in north Houston overnight.

The incident happened at about 11:08 p.m. on Tuesday, where a woman thought there was trash along Bauman Road near Parker Road, but later realized it was a dead person.

Although details are limited, the victim's identification has not been released.

Investigators said there were no witnesses and don't have a description of any suspects at this time.

They urge anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065.