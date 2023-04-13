Baytown police said the man was from Houston and between 40 to 50 years old. There was no sign of foul play.

Baytown police investigating after man's body found in water at W.C. Britton Park

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found in water at a park in Baytown Wednesday night, according to police.

The Baytown Police Department said their dive team found the body at W.C. Britton Park, near Grand Parkway and Highway 146.

Authorities said the man was from Houston and between 40 to 50 years old.

Police said there was no sign of foul play but did not give any more details about the man or what happened.

