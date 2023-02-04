N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway on Blue Bell Road after a neighbor was shot, reportedly by a person next door.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shot that hit a north Harris County apartment resident wounded was fired by someone living next door, deputies said Friday.

The sheriff's office later learned that an argument between the suspect and victim preceded the shooting in the 1400 block of Blue Bell Road at about 8 p.m.

The shot went through a wall and hit the victim, deputies confirmed.

The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately disclosed, was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound. That person's condition was not immediately disclosed.

A person was detained, and an investigation is underway.

The scene is located between Veterans Memorial Drive and I-45 North Freeway.