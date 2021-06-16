police officer shot

Texas DPS issues Blue Alert for man accused of shooting TX police officer

EMBED <>More Videos

Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting TX police officer

RHOME, Texas (KTRK) -- Before you went to bed late Monday night, you may have seen a Blue Alert on your phone.

Police are asking for help finding a gunman who shot a police officer during a traffic stop in Rhome, Texas.

Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a flyer, offering a $6,000 reward.

They have been looking for 43-year-old suspect Royce Edward Wood since Sunday.



That's when the Wise County Sheriff's Office says he shot an officer in the leg.

At the time, deputies said they were trying to stop Wood because he was a suspect in a home invasion.



Deputies say the injured officer is stable.

Wood is described as 6'2", 200 lbs, and is bald with a beard.

Deputies say Wood was last seen on foot on Highway 287 and FM-407 wearing a baseball cap with a camouflaged bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, green shirt and shorts.

Wood is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Rhome, a town of around 2,000 people, is approximately 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

If you have any information on where he is, call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at (940) 627-5971.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashome invasionofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Friends and family honor fallen Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy
$75,000 reward now offered to find ambushed deputy's killer
Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, hurt 2 others
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News