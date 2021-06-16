Texas DPS issues Blue Alert for man accused of shooting TX police officer

BLUE ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 06/13/2021 for Royce Edward Wood from Rhome, TX pic.twitter.com/x4kjtn93sD — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 16, 2021

RHOME, Texas (KTRK) -- Before you went to bed late Monday night, you may have seen a Blue Alert on your phone.Police are asking for help finding a gunman who shot a police officer during a traffic stop in Rhome, Texas.Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.The Texas Department of Public Safety released a flyer, offering a $6,000 reward.They have been looking for 43-year-old suspect Royce Edward Wood since Sunday.That's when the Wise County Sheriff's Office says he shot an officer in the leg.At the time, deputies said they were trying to stop Wood because he was a suspect in a home invasion.Deputies say the injured officer is stable.Wood is described as 6'2", 200 lbs, and is bald with a beard.Deputies say Wood was last seen on foot on Highway 287 and FM-407 wearing a baseball cap with a camouflaged bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, green shirt and shorts.Wood is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.Rhome, a town of around 2,000 people, is approximately 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth.If you have any information on where he is, call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at (940) 627-5971.