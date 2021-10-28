Is it a chicken? Astros and Braves fans struggle to name each other's mascots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston and Atlanta have met five times in the postseason, but their fanbases need some brushing up when it comes to knowing the other team's mascot.
The Astros and Braves feature two of the most unique-looking mascots in Major League Baseball.
Houston's mascot is "Orbit."
In Atlanta, the team's mascot is "Blooper."
Ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, fans outside Minute Maid Park struggled to name or know know exactly what the opposing team's mascot is.
According to Orbit's bio on the team's website, he rejoined the team in 2012 as the official mascot. The alien-looking creature has many favorite activities, foods and dance moves that all revolve around space.
As for Blooper, he joined the Braves in 2018. However, it's unclear what exactly this odd-looking thing is.
His bio states, "He is big. He is Fuzzy. He is Funny. He is mischievous," but the Braves leave Blooper's origins to the imagination.
Some Astros fans thought it was a chicken.
No matter what each character is, both bring a lot of energy and joy to their fanbases.
