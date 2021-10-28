'Bobby Dynamite': Facts about the Astros train guy you may not know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might know the Astros train guy is "Bobby Dynamite," but here are facts you may not know about the man behind the engine throttle.First off, his name is Bobby Vasquez. So where on earth did the nickname "Bobby Dynamite" come from?"'Bobby Dynamite' came from a skit that we used to do back in the 2004 season where I would do the dance from the end of the 'Napoleon Dynamite' movie," Vasquez explained. "The name just kind of stuck after that."Dynamite has served as the conductor for 20 seasons. During that time, he hasn't missed much action."I've only missed 13 games," Vasquez said. "I haven't missed a game since 2003."Vasquez is qualified to run the train inside Minute Maid Park, but don't expect him to be driving your Amtrak train if you take one."Licensed? No," Vasquez said. "I hope that's not a requirement for here, or else I'm in trouble. Risk management -- 'We've got to talk.'"As far as the train itself, it may look and sound like a real train, but it's not powered by coal or steam."It's just a huge electric train," Vasquez explained. "That's all it is. It runs on an electrical system that we have up here and goes back and forth when the Astros hit a home run and when we win."Finally, yes, it's true. Although Vasquez believes he has the best job ever, it doesn't mean he doesn't have second thoughts."Deathly afraid of heights," Vasquez said. "It's 65 feet from the tracks to the ground. I'm not a fan. Let's just leave it at that, but I get to watch a baseball game when I get up there, so it's kind of give-and-take."It's certainly been more of a give than take.Last season, he was the only fan allowed inside the stadium to watch the Astros. This year, he gets to witness the third World Series in five years from the best view in baseball.