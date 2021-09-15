power outage

Passenger killed in crash at intersection with blacked-out stoplight from power outage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash Wednesday morning is being blamed on a blacked-out stoplight due to Hurricane Nicholas.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Blalock and Campbell in the Spring Branch area.

Houston police said both a Toyota Corolla and a Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at the intersection, where the traffic light was out.

The Chevy was traveling northbound when it struck the Toyota, which was traveling eastbound, on the passenger side.

Officers said city utility workers were working to get traffic lights back on in the area, but say they are experiencing delays as CenterPoint works to restore power after Tuesday's storm.

Police said the Toyota had four passengers inside, while the Chevy had only the driver on board.

The individual in the front passenger seat of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if the other passengers were injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They say the traffic light not working and reduced visibility due to weather conditions could have both contributed to the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

When a traffic light is not working or flashing red, drivers should treat the intersection as if it is a four-way stop. Drivers should stop and then proceed when all turning and approaching vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians have also stopped.
