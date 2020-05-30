George Floyd

Protests for George Floyd's death continue for second day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Lives Matter Houston held a second protest and march for George Floyd in Emancipation Park on Saturday.

After protests on Friday escalated into riots, with crowds throwing debris at police officers and hundreds of people being arrested, city leaders are calling for protesters to peacefully practice their First Amendment rights.

READ MORE: Houston leaders call for peace as George Floyd protesters gather for 2nd day

Saturday's march began around 3 p.m. in Third Ward where Floyd grew up and continued down Emancipation Ave.




A vigil to honor the Houston native was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Houston police officers joined protesters marching down streets in downtown Houston.



Floyd died in handcuffs when an officer kneeled on his neck for a few minutes in Minneapolis. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third degree murder.

Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Mayor Turner asks residents to report anyone intending to do violence while protesting

Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
