Protests for George Floyd's death continue for second day in Houston

After protests on Friday escalated into riots, with crowds throwing debris at police officers and hundreds of people being arrested, city leaders are calling for protesters to peacefully practice their First Amendment rights.
READ MORE: Houston leaders call for peace as George Floyd protesters gather for 2nd day
Saturday's march began around 3 p.m. in Third Ward where Floyd grew up and continued down Emancipation Ave.
NOW: Protestors have began a march along Emancipation Ave in 3rd Ward in honor of #GeorgeFloyd . Live report at 6 #Abc13 pic.twitter.com/JgF8WwQIEN— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 30, 2020
Powerful moment during protest for #GeorgeFloyd in his 3rd Ward neighborhood. Activist gets on the ground in the very position Floyd lost his life as officer kneeled on his neck. https://t.co/VxVBjbhxZv pic.twitter.com/WkDzsenJ7t— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 30, 2020
A vigil to honor the Houston native was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Houston police officers joined protesters marching down streets in downtown Houston.
HPD CHIEF LEADS MARCH: ABC13 Reporter @StefaniaOnABC13 is on the ground with Chief @ArtAcevedo as he leads protesters down Elgin St. amid protest for Houston native #GeorgeFloyd— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 30, 2020
FOLLOW THE PROTEST -> https://t.co/gVKFSFClA1 pic.twitter.com/TCBDU8vCU1
Floyd died in handcuffs when an officer kneeled on his neck for a few minutes in Minneapolis. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third degree murder.
RELATED LINKS:
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
Mayor Turner asks residents to report anyone intending to do violence while protesting
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston