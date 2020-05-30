Protests for George Floyd's death continue for second day in Houston

NOW: Protestors have began a march along Emancipation Ave in 3rd Ward in honor of #GeorgeFloyd . Live report at 6 #Abc13 pic.twitter.com/JgF8WwQIEN — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 30, 2020

Powerful moment during protest for #GeorgeFloyd in his 3rd Ward neighborhood. Activist gets on the ground in the very position Floyd lost his life as officer kneeled on his neck. https://t.co/VxVBjbhxZv pic.twitter.com/WkDzsenJ7t — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 30, 2020

HPD CHIEF LEADS MARCH: ABC13 Reporter @StefaniaOnABC13 is on the ground with Chief @ArtAcevedo as he leads protesters down Elgin St. amid protest for Houston native #GeorgeFloyd



FOLLOW THE PROTEST -> https://t.co/gVKFSFClA1 pic.twitter.com/TCBDU8vCU1 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Lives Matter Houston held a second protest and march for George Floyd in Emancipation Park on Saturday.After protests on Friday escalated into riots, with crowds throwing debris at police officers and hundreds of people being arrested, city leaders are calling for protesters to peacefully practice their First Amendment rights.Saturday's march began around 3 p.m. in Third Ward where Floyd grew up and continued down Emancipation Ave.A vigil to honor the Houston native was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.Houston police officers joined protesters marching down streets in downtown Houston.Floyd died in handcuffs when an officer kneeled on his neck for a few minutes in Minneapolis. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third degree murder.