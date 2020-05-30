Society

Houston leaders call for peace as George Floyd protestors gather for 2nd day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston faith leaders are calling for justice and peace as protestors in Houston gear up for another day of marching for the death of George Floyd.

On Friday evening, what started off as a peaceful protest in downtown, ended with multiple officers injured and over 100 people arrested.

WATCH: Multiple arrested, officers cars vandalized and more during Friday's protest
EMBED More News Videos

Peaceful protests for George Floyd turned disruptive in Houston



On Saturday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo, community faith leaders and state representatives all called for peaceful protests.

"Despite the arrest of MPD officer Derek Chauvin, the nation is still reeling over the death of George Floyd, and now, the insult of merely charging Chauvin with 3rd degree homicide when Mr. Floyd was essentially tortured and murdered in the street," local pastor and social activist, Bishop James Dixon II, said.

The community leaders discussed the ongoing issues and provide direction on how to successfully call for justice through a peaceful protest.

Black Lives Matter Houston held a peaceful protest at Emancipation Park on Friday. Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to George Floyd while some others demonstrated the moment Floyd was handcuffed to the ground with an officer kneeling on his neck.



SEE MORE:

Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston

George Floyd, officer charged in his death worked at same Minneapolis nightclub
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives matterprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
News crew shot with pepper balls by police during protest
Former classmates gather for George Floyd vigil in Third Ward
The morning after: Damage left behind after downtown chaos
Show More
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
Emergency water leak repair may cause low pressure today
Man's love for Houston urges him to clean graffiti from protest
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
More TOP STORIES News