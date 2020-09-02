Uber driver killed in chase remembered as man of integrity at memorial service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A moving and emotional memorial service was held for an innocent Uber driver who was unknowingly caught up in the middle of a high-speed chase early last month in northwest Houston.A 17-year-old driver would not stop and led police on a chase that reportedly reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.Bismark Asare, 40, was driving a small Honda Sedan when he was suddenly and violently rear-ended by a police cruiser attempting to stop the teenage driver.Police were traveling so fast, there was simply no time for the officer to react when the escaping teen maneuvered around Asare's car.The back end was smashed all the way to the driver's seat as Asare's car spun out of control. He was killed from the massive impact.The memorial service for the young father was small. COVID-19 restrictions prevented a gathering that would have undoubtedly been in the hundreds.But there was beautiful music and the spoken word, much of it in Asare's native tongue of one of the many dialects of Ghana. But for this young father, words can hardly give tribute to a man who accomplished so much in so little time.Asare was born in Ghana.His parents quickly recognized a bright and incredibly engaged young man. He excelled in school at all levels, academically and in his favorite sport of soccer. He became captain of his high school soccer team and though busy with sports, managed to maintain impressive grades."He was an example among his family, his friends and all who knew him," said a cousin who regards himself as the brother Asare never had. "He was warm and tender, but so filled with love and energy. He was so influential. Just a light to everyone."He was honored as a man of integrity, compassion and a contagious smile.It is this goodness that allowed him to eventually immigrate to the United States and Houston in 2011.That's where he met the love of his life, Beatrice, and they later married.His sweet 5-year-old daughter was among his best friends.A family man, a businessman, a father, husband, brother and regarded by all as an all-around good man."We wish that he could stay a little longer," said a family member at the memorial service. "Your wife and entire family take consolation in these words; that those we love don't go away. They walk with us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and always there."