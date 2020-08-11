Wife of Uber driver killed in deadly chase says she spoke with him hours before death

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of an Uber driver killed during a deputy pursuit last week said she spoke to her husband just hours before his tragic death.

"He called me and said, 'Babe, I'm coming home," said Beatrice Bruce.

Bismark Asare was a father to a 7-year-old girl and a family man, according to his wife.

On Aug. 2, a Harris County deputy began following a man and a woman who were seen arguing in a parking lot near Fry Road, according to HCSO.

While on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse, the suspect maneuvered, causing the deputy to hit another car, which was being driven by Asare.

Asare was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy where he later died.

READ MORE: Deputies searching for female suspect in deadly chase that killed Uber driver in west Harris Co.

"I just lost the gift from God to me," said his wife.

At the time of the crash, a 17-year-old man, who experienced leg injuries, was seen running across I-10. He was found hiding behind Texas Children's Hospital, according to Sean Teare with the district attorney's office. The teen was later charged with felony murder.

According to investigators, the female may have gotten into a black and white Jeep and driven off. A description of the female suspect was not immediately released.

"We have way too many pursuits that end tragically," said Teare. "The only way to stop that is to stop. When a law enforcement [officer] turns on their lights and asks you to stop, it's a command. Stop."

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashmurderdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingteenagerteenubercrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen funeral, memorial plans in Houston official
When could unemployed Texans start to receive extra $400?
UTMB to lay off 200 employees after facing $174M budget gap
What schools can learn from high COVID rate in bus drivers
Former TSU dean accused of stealing thousands from school
How rural communities are coping with COVID-19
Mom says Southwest kicked toddler son off flight over mask
Show More
'Empire' star featured in movie based on 1917 Houston riot
Horses found killed and butchered for meat in Pearland
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Bars try to reinvent themselves around Abbott's shutdown
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
More TOP STORIES News