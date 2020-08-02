Deputies searching for female suspect in deadly chase that killed Uber driver in west Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect they say was responsible for a deadly chase that resulted in the death of an Uber driver on the Katy Freeway.In an update provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon, investigators said it all started in a parking lot near Fry Road around 1:30 a.m.Investigators say a deputy noticed a man and a woman were arguing and got into a grey Chrysler 300. That's when they both took off.The deputy then began following them, according to HCSO."The Chrysler then stopped on the road and then began traveling at about 90 mph in a 50 mph zone," read the update released by HCSO. "The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused."While on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse, the suspect maneuvered, causing the deputy to hit another car.Officials said the driver of the other car, 40-year-old Bismark Asare, an Uber driver who had a passenger in his car, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy where he later died.The passenger was not seriously injured.A 17-year-old man, who experienced leg injuries and was seen running across I-10, was later found hiding behind Texas Children's Hospital, according to Sean Teare with the district attorney's office.According to investigators, the female may have gotten into a black and white Jeep and drove off.A description of the female suspect was not immediately released."We have way too many pursuits that end tragically," said Teare. "The only way to stop that is to stop. When law enforcement turns on their lights and asks you to stop, it's a command. Stop."Eyewitness News learned the teen in custody has a lengthy criminal history and was out on bond for a charge of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.He now faces a charge of felony murder.Teare also said they believe they know where the teen was served alcohol.Anyone with information on the female suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.