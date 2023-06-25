Milton Powell, known as 'Big Pokey,' was considered a pillar in the Houston hip-hop community and was "larger than life", Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet.

Family of rapper 'Big Pokey' to hold celebration of life at City Hall on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of life is being held on Sunday evening to honor the Houston rap legend Big Pokey who died last week.

Big Pokey died on June 18 after collapsing on stage at a bar in Baytown, Texas, the night before. He was scheduled to perform at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont as a special guest for a Juneteenth celebration.

Since then, an outpour of support for the legendary member of The Screwed Up Click has been seen.

At 6 p.m., the Community Celebration honoring Big Pokey's life, whose real name is Milton Powell, will be held on the grounds of the City of Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby St.

"Thank you all for your patience during this trying time. Due to an overwhelming response, the family of Big Pokey has joined with the City of Houston to host today's event," an email regarding the event said.

Representatives with Big Pokey's team tell ABC13 the event is family-friendly and there is no entry fee.

The family says there will be food trucks and a presentation that will honor the life of one of the most influential members of the Houston rap community.

