ITC Deer Park facility fire could take 2 days to burn out, officials say

Massive fire at ITC Deer Park plant could take 2 days to burn out

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- It could take two days for a fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company Deer Park facility to burn out, company officials said during a press conference Monday morning.

The flames spread overnight. Six tanks are affected. Earlier in the morning, officials said the fire involved eight tanks, however, one of them was emptied beforehand.

La Porte ISD has canceled classes for March 18 out of an abundance of caution as a result of the fire.

The fire at the ITC facility is spreading to more tanks.


The original fire started just before 11 a.m. Sunday in two tanks at the facility on Independence Parkway just north of Highway 225.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the chemicals burning in the tanks at the ITC plant in Deer Park


Company officials say the first tank that caught fire contains NAPHTHA, a component in gasoline. The fire then spread to a second tank containing XYLENE, another gasoline component. Another tank that caught fire contains Toluene, which is used in nail polish remover, glue and paint thinner, plant officials told Eyewitness News.

The chemicals are flammable and can kill you if swallowed or if they enter the airway.

The facility says that the chemicals in the other tanks contain gas blend stocks used in the production of finished gasoline and base oil commonly used as machine lubricants.

WATCH: FULL PRESS CONFERENCE WITH OFFICIALS

Officials with ITC walk away from the podium as reporters ask questions about the uncontrolled fire at the ITC facility.



RELATED: Health impacts from exposure to chemicals in ITC plant fire


Firefighters are working to control the flames using fire foam. They're also pumping water on the tanks nearby to keep them from burning.

ITC released a statement Monday morning.

"Although the risk of explosion is minimal, we continue to take precautions to further reduce this possibility," the company said in a statement.

It also added that "low levels of particulate matter have been detected. A single volatile organic compound detection has been found six miles southwest of the facility. These readings are currently well below hazardous levels."



A mandatory shelter-in-place for the entire city of Deer Park has been lifted.

As a result of the fire, SH-225 was shut down in both directions from Beltway 8 to Independence Parkway but has since reopened. Portions of Independence Parkway remain closed in both directions near the facility, company officials said.

VIDEO: SkyEye shows plume of black smoke hovering over parts of Harris County from ITC fire
About 30 employees were on site when the fire started Sunday morning at ITC, but officials said no one was hurt. All personnel are accounted for.

"These incidents should not happen. Every case I've been involved in in the past and currently it's not just one misstep, it's multiple missteps," said Attorney Mo Aziz, who is a partner with Abraham Watkins and has represented major cases from the West, Texas explosion to the Arkema plant fire after Hurricane Harvey.

"Really you just have to let it burn. We know in some cases like the Arkema case those went on for 48 hours and the residents could not go back to their homes for a week and a half," said Aziz.

According to ITC's website, the company has 13.1 million barrels of capacity in 242 tanks, and stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil, and distillates.

Late Sunday evening, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo decided to activate the emergency operations center.

Harris County Public Health also released a statement talking about the health effects.

It says the most common symptoms are coughing, difficulty breathing, burning, irritation, and redness to your eyes, nose and throat.

People may also experience headaches, nausea or dizziness.

If you're experiencing any symptoms, seek medical attention.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.



