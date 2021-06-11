eviction

70-year-old getting PhD told eviction threat over housing rules was 'misunderstanding'

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 70-year-old grandmother who said she was told she was going to get evicted from her apartment in The Woodlands over HUD housing rules can breathe a sigh of relief.

Betty Harper met with ABC13 on Wednesday and said a worker told her because she was a full-time student, she no longer qualified for her HUD housing assistance. There is a HUD restriction that does not allow an apartment to be filled with full-time students in an effort to keep low-income housing from turning into dormitories.

Eyewitness News tried to speak with employees at Fawn Ridge Apartments to clear up what appeared to be a misunderstanding, but they refused to comment at the time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 70-year-old getting PhD threatened with eviction after enrolling in online class
On Thursday, Jeff Ezekiel, who is the president of the property management company Envolve LLC, confirmed with ABC13 that the issue was, in fact, a misunderstanding.

He said Harper is not and won't be getting evicted.

The retired special education teacher is just one class away from earning her PhD. She said she wanted to keep her mind alive.

Five years ago, she enrolled in an online program through Northcentral University.

"I am on the Dean's List," said Harper with a sense of pride. "You can do anything you put your mind to doing."

