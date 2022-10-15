Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SW Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before

Bessie Osborn, sister of an 82-year-old killed in southwest Houston said she got a strange phone call minutes before her brother was found dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The sister of an 82-year-old man who was shot and killed says she received a mysterious phone call just minutes before her brother was found dead in his apartment.

Bessie Osborn, Henry Roberts' sister, tells ABC13 that a man called her house from her brother's number and asked for $200.

Osborn said she did not recognize the man's voice and knew her brother had just gotten paid.

When Osborn arrived at Roberts' apartment at the Anna Dupree senior living facility, she found the home had been broken into and her brother in a pool of blood.

The Houston Police Department said that Roberts died from a gunshot wound to his head earlier that Saturday.

Houston police said they believe the suspect is a man in his 20s, about 5 foot, 7 inches, with a medium build.

Roberts' sister knew something was off when a man with her brother's phone grew agitated as she refused to give him any money.

Osborn said that she told the caller that she was on her way to the apartment, but he was gone by the time she got there.

"The apartment was all ransacked," Osborn said. "So I guess they were looking for money because they asked to borrow $200 from me, and they had called. My brother had names on his phone, so he called those people, asking if he could borrow $100."

Roberts' family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.