Crime scene tape goes up at 3 different businesses off Bellfort Avenue, SkyEye video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was shot to death behind a Burger King in southeast Houston, and police believe the shooter took off on a bike.
Then a little while after, another shooting happened at a nearby Walgreens, according to police. SkyEye was above that scene where officers were putting up crime scene tape.
Video shows tape also went up at a child care business next door, where ABC13's Tammy Rose saw a man being loaded onto an ambulance.
It's unclear if the scenes are connected.
We have a reporter headed to the scenes to gather more information.
For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.