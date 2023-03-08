The shooting suspect took off from the Burger King on a bike, Houston police said. Meanwhile, crime scene tape went up at two other businesses nearby, but it's unclear if those scenes are related.

Crime scene tape goes up at 3 different businesses off Bellfort Avenue, SkyEye video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was shot to death behind a Burger King in southeast Houston, and police believe the shooter took off on a bike.

Then a little while after, another shooting happened at a nearby Walgreens, according to police. SkyEye was above that scene where officers were putting up crime scene tape.

Video shows tape also went up at a child care business next door, where ABC13's Tammy Rose saw a man being loaded onto an ambulance.

It's unclear if the scenes are connected.

We have a reporter headed to the scenes to gather more information.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.