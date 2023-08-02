City officials said the break is at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and South Rice Avenue and that residents and businesses in the area could lose water as a result.

Crews working to repair water main break at Bellaire Boulevard and S. Rice Avenue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break Wednesday in Bellaire.

The City of Bellaire said the break is at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and South Rice Avenue, and work to repair it will take all day.

Traffic had to be re-directed because the intersection was shut down. Drivers should expect delays and will have to take alternate routes until the pipe is fixed.

City officials added that residents and businesses in the area could lose water as a result.

It is unclear what caused the break.