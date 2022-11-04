Family of 5 hit by truck were waiting to cross Beechnut at La Roche Lane, police say

The two adults and three children, one of which is a 1-year-old, were hanging out at the corner of Beechnut and La Roche Lane, waiting to cross the street, when they were hit, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of five, including a 1-year-old, is in critical condition after a vehicle veered out of its lane and hit the family members who were waiting to cross the street in southwest Houston, police said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at about 8 a.m. in the 7900 block of La Roche at Beechnut, according to HPD Midwest Division Commander Zachary Becker.

"It was a chain reaction where one of the vehicles left the roadway and hit the family," Becker said

SkyEye was at the scene of the crash and captured video of the vehicles -- a gray truck that flipped over, and a gray SUV.

One driver was in each of the vehicles, Becker said.

HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are out at the scene. Becker said at this time, it's unclear if intoxication was a factor.

All lanes of Beechnut at La Roche Lane will be closed for at least a couple hours while officials gather more information.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer was at the scene and saw a man handcuffed and put in the back of an HPD car. He was cooperating with police and did not appear to be intoxicated. His connection to the crash is unclear.

