Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people

A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been more than a week after Ron Welch carried out a mass shooting that killed four people and injured two mothers in Baytown. Now the survivors and family members are asking for answers in interviews that you'll only see on Eyewitness News.

ABC13 sat down Caitlin Roberts-Nunez as she gently cradled her two bandaged arms in her living room while still trying to breastfeed her 4-month-old daughter. The fact that both are alive is truly a miracle.

"I was hit three times in my elbow, one time on my forearm," the young mother said. "They had to put a rod from my wrist to my elbow."

The mother was shot in both arms and grazed in the neck by Welch, who is accused of a shooting rampage on Oct. 5 before being shot and killed by police.

That evening, Roberts-Nunez had just dropped her sister off at a friend's house when a Dodge truck pulled up in front of her.

"I was reversing and about to do a U-turn," she said. "That's when he was got out of his truck and started shooting at the car. That was it."

RELATED: Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed

Welch hit Roberts-Nunez at least five times. Miraculously, her three daughters, who were in the car with her, were not injured. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help her with medical expenses.

"I sort of already knew I got shot in my right arm because I couldn't move it. My brakes started not working, so I couldn't stop. I just started going as fast as I could," she said, adding that she eventually drove into a nearby mobile home park where strangers were able to call 911 and get help.

She didn't know at the time that she drove by Welch's first two victims just before the shooting. George Keene and his wife, Kyndel Keenes were the first people shot in their car. The husband was flown to the hospital but was pronounced dead. His wife survived. The couple also had their three children in the car, but were unharmed. A GoFundMe account was created to help with Keene's funeral expenses.

To the best that Roberts-Nunez figured out, a fourth person, identified as Bryan Gradney, was shot and killed after she was injured.

Days later, police found the body of another couple at a nearby oilfield. Although Baytown police have refused to release additional information, family members identified the victims in the oil field as Scott Nolet and Violet Parrish.

"They met, went on a date, and were inseparable for 11 years," Louise Lagerman, a close aunt of the deceased couple said.

RELATED: Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it

"It's absolutely horrible. I feel terrible for all the people who lost their lives and their families, and I just can't fathom that I won't see Violet and Scott anymore, " Lagerman said.

According to Lagerman, Baytown investigators said that the couple had been in the oilfield for "some time," though there is no specific time of death.

Still, police have not identified a motive for Welch's alleged actions.

Relatives confirm that Nolet and Welch, the shooter, apparently knew each other because both were tattoo artists. Both men spent time at Twisted Ink Tattoo shop located in Baytown.

Neighbors report police have been out to the tattoo shop, and it's been closed for several days.

The other four victims appear to have no connections to Welch other than being generally in the same area. Welch's mother had previously told ABC13 that her son had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"I get if someone has issues, I totally get it," said Roberts- Nunez. "But that doesn't give somebody the right to hurt families."

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.