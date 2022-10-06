Baytown police kill man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 1 of them

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police officers shot and killed a suspect they believe shot four people in two locations 10 miles apart on Wednesday night. One of the people shot by the suspect died.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a call of two people who had been shot, a man and a woman, at Tri City Beach Road near Evergreen Road.

The man died at the scene. The woman survived and is expected to be OK.

Baytown police then received a second call of a shooting at Bay Oaks Harbor, where another man and woman were shot. The man was flown to the hospital in critical condition. The second woman's injuries were non-life threatening.

Shortly after that, officers said the suspect returned to the first scene on Tri City Beach Road and confronted them.

Officers shot the suspect, killing him.

Police believe the suspect shot all four people.

No officers were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

