Baytown man convicted of kidnapping then raping woman he arranged date with back in 2021

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for kidnapping a woman, holding her at gunpoint, and raping her back in 2021, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

After a weeklong trial, 35-year-old Quinton Terell Randolph was sentenced on Friday, a day after he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Randolph kidnapped the 21-year-old after he tried to arrange a date with her on Feb. 22, 2021. He physically assaulted her, threatened to shoot her, and held her in his home, where he raped her.

The victim was able to escape by texting a relative and sending her location to help her, according to authorities. The Baytown Police Department arrived at the home and, after an hours-long standoff, arrested Randolph.

He must serve at least half the sentence before being eligible for parole.

"This man used a gun to kidnap, threaten and then rape a 21-year-old woman," district attorney Kim Ogg said. "Holding a man like this accountable is important to the community, and it is important that all victims of crime know that we will stand up for them, regardless of who they are."