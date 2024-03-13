I-10 East Fwy main lanes reopened in Baytown after deadly, fiery crash involving 18-wheeler

Crews are still working to clear the freeway's frontage roads after having to take down a sign bridge damaged from the crash.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes of the I-10 East Freeway reopened in Baytown after a fiery 18-wheeler crash left one person dead overnight.

Houston TranStar first reported the crash just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Video from overnight shows part of an 18-wheeler on fire.

Officials said the trailer of the big rig hit a signpost, sparking the flames. Crews were cleaning up that overhead sign bridge that was damaged as a result of the crash.

The main lanes of I-10 near Thompson Road are open but TranStar cameras show crews still working to fully clear the wreck on the freeway's frontage road lanes.

