The Battleship Texas Museum will open one last time before closing for major repairs

SAN JACINTO, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend will be the last time the Battleship Texas is open to the public before it leaves San Jacinto grounds for good.

The ship will be open from Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those who visit will be able to check out the main deck, the navigation bridge, and the war room.

The Battleship Foundation plans to move the ship to a dry dock in Galveston to undergo major repairs.
