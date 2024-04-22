The time is here! Houston Texans set to reveal 'closet' of 4 new uniforms today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a month of speculating and leaked video footage, the Houston Texans are set to unveil four new uniforms for the 2024-2025 NFL season on Tuesday.

According to the team's website, these highly-anticipated uniforms are the NFL's most fan-inclusive and transparent redesign in history.

The Texans are leaning into the uniform leaks ahead of their official reveal. Take a look at the latest hint of what fans can expect in the updated outfits.

Now, let's start over. Back in March, there was an unauthorized reveal of what seemingly was the AFC South Champions' new uniforms, but the team remained hushed. However, Cal McNair, the franchise's CEO and in-house hypeman, took it further. McNair took to a Reddit forum and dropped a picture of star wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell in the presumed brand-new digs.

Let's look at them: we have the signature Deep Steel blues and white with a twist. If you look closely, horns are wrapped horizontally around the sleeves, and the jerseys' numbers are in a new font. McNair doesn't mention anything else, but "way more to come in April."

Fast forward to April, a video posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed someone holding a black helmet with a blue-colored, red-outlined "H" in front of several boxes labeled "Riddell," a company that specializes in American football sports equipment.

In a post a few hours after that user uploaded the video, the official Houston Texans social media page indeed posted that the decal was, in fact, a part of the new unis being debuted.

Now, where can you see the new threads on Tuesday?

The team is set to host a uniform release party open to the public at 713 Music Hall from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Although it is free for all to attend, the venue has limited capacity. Fans had the chance to fill out a form to enter to win entry into the party, but that has since ended, according to the website.

The reveal includes what the franchise owner said would be a "closet" of uniforms.

"We have what we call a closet, so four different uniforms. Two we're required to wear, and two we can wear in three games. Some push the envelope a little bit and bring in some new colors, which I think we heard overwhelmingly that our fans wanted to see in the uniform," McNair said in an interview with ABC13 sports director Greg Bailey.

When can you get your hands on the new merchandise?

The Texans announced special team shop days and hours: Tuesday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, April 24-27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Exclusive items will also be offered at the team shop. In addition, a pop-up shop will open at the Avenidas in downtown.

What do you say Texans fans, are you excited?