Bar employee assaulted by man who refused to wear face mask

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bar employee required 10 stitches after he was hit with a glass on the head by a customer who did not want to wear a mask.

Josh Vaughan was working the door at Grand Prize Bar on Banks Street near the Museum District Monday night.

He and his management team said the customer was resistant to wearing a mask and when Vaughan approached him as he was leaving the restroom, he was assaulted.

"Before he could even say 'mask' the guy just took the glass and smashed it over his head," said general manager Lindsay Beale.

"I've never gotten full on blasted like this. He was quick. He was fast," explained Vaughan. "He got me good."

The glass broke on Vaughan's head. He went to the emergency room and needed 10 stitches. The customer ran out the door, but a cell phone camera captured his vehicle leaving.

Grand Prize officials said they take all of the COVID-19 safety measures seriously. They take temperatures at the door and customers must wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Employees also get tested for the virus every two weeks.

Beale also has a list of rules that sits on each table in the bar.

"We have people who want us to enforce those rules for everybody's safety," she said.

Houston police were called out to the assault.

The bar circulated the man's picture and by Tuesday, police said they had a name for a possible suspect.

"We're just really hoping we can find him because, obviously, this is not okay," said Beale.

Vaughan has been grateful for the support, and that his injuries were not worse. He will be back at work on Thursday with no qualms, he says, about enforcing the mask rule.

"If you're going to go out, wear a mask. Please," he said.

