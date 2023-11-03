Although they don't believe the man died in the hit-and-run, investigators also don't think the man's body was dumped since he still has his cell phone. HCSO said his phone rang throughout the morning.

Man run over by box truck in N. Harris Co. hit-and-run was already dead, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- When a man was found dead in the middle of a north Harris County street, deputies were originally called for a possible hit-and-run. But now, investigators say evidence points to much more than that.

The Harris County sheriff's office got a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday from a witness who said they saw a body in the roadway in the 17400 block of Bamwood Drive, not far off FM-1960. Officials thought it was a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although investigators do believe the man was hit by a box truck, they don't think that's how he died.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was killed before he was struck, HCSO said, though it's unclear what exactly caused his death.

"We haven't made that determination yet. The medical examiner is on scene with us to help us in making that determination about how the man died in the first place," Sgt. Turman said.

Deputies said they hadn't found any shell casings at the scene, though the victim does have a small injury on his head.

Investigators do not believe the man's body was dumped in the area since he still has his cell phone. Deputies said his phone had been ringing throughout the morning.

HCSO is looing for the driver of a white box truck, who they believe hit the man.

