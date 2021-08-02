Supply chain issues could put your family in a back-to-school crunch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10325957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you are paying attention to your grocery bill, you already know prices are going up. Here are some tips to keep from breaking the bank.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the school year, but parents may want to start getting supplies now.Nationwide supply chain issues are causing problems with some back-to-school staples, and the longer you wait, the more you risk not being able to find everything on your list."I feel like we have more options if we come early," said Ximena Benitez.She and her mom are not taking any chances when it comes to getting ready for back to school. They already hit the store, and shoes were a top priority.The items that retail experts say might be the hardest to find include many school staples like shoes and backpacks.One Academy store ABC13 crews visited was already seeing a high demand for mesh and clear backpacks.Retailers across the area say supplies are not as plentiful as years past because of COVID-19 and its impact on manufacturers.Parents say they are also concerned about getting khakis and polo shirts in the right sizes in order to meet dress code requirements.Potential shortages are why Vanessa Cantu is already well on her way to finishing her kids' back-to-school shopping list."We are starting early and I think the main reason why is because we are trying to avoid all the big crowds," Cantu said. "I am sure it is going to be very busy and I am sure they are going to be running out of supplies."ABC13's Jeff Ehling stopped by a local Target over the weekend and while they still have paper and note books, the backpack aisle was nearly bare and you could tell the other supplies are already being picked through.