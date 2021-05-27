4-year-old reflects on his grandma's help through virtual classes

back to school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston grandmother helped her 4-year-old grandson get past his first year of school while having to do it in front of a computer.

Aaron Brooks' parents initially went back and forth between whether they should even enroll Aaron since this year of Pre-Kindergarten was a bonus year. At the beginning of the year, Aaron's parents were trying to manage their jobs, so that's when grandma stepped in.

"I think it was really a blessing for both of them," said Melba Brooks, Aaron's mother. "It is totally mind blowing all of the things he has learned."

Even grandma learned a few things herself. She improved her computer skills, managed to troubleshoot Wi-Fi problems and even led Aaron's class one day when the teacher was having connection problems.

Recently, Brooks was able to stay home full-time with Aaron, so grandma stepped aside.

"He was like, 'I don't know about this. Where is my other teacher at?'" Brooks said.

Due to testing, Aaron was able to physically go to school for the first time and had no problem saying goodbye to mom.

"Aaron didn't even look back at me, he was so excited," she said.

It appears students will be learning in person next school year, which means grandma and mom won't be there, but they feel confident Aaron is ready to tackle another year.

"It was truly a village to help Aaron get through his first virtual year," Brooks said.

