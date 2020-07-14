Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans

Daily on-campus learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in school each day.

In addition, all parents will have the option to choose remote learning for their children, initially, or at any point as the year progresses.

Parents who choose remote instruction for their students may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (e.g. six or nine weeks), but will not have to make that commitment more than two weeks in advance, so they can make a decision based on the latest public health information.

Health and safety procedures will be in place to support student and teacher safety.

Some health procedures are mandated for every school in the state. For example, all students, teachers, staff, and visitors coming to campus must be screened before being allowed on campus. To align with Gov. Greg Abbott's most recent executive order, and assuming that order is still in place, masks will be required while in school buildings, with certain exceptions made, as noted in the order. Schools will also be required to follow any forthcoming executive orders issued by the governor.

Additional health procedures are recommended for every school that can reasonably implement those procedures.

Districts have the option to establish a phased-in return to on-campus instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year, to ensure all appropriate health and safety procedures are fully in place.

Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses incurred during the 2019-20 school year.

Tens of millions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies provided to school systems at no cost to Texas schools.

Free online, TEKS-aligned learning tools to deliver remote instruction.

Teacher training provided at no cost to the school system.

Statewide efforts to help bridge the digital divide for students at home, along with other ongoing support.

Online and in-person learning plans to choose from

In-person plan requires all students, staff and visitors to wear face masks when classes resume

Classrooms reorganized to maximize space as much as possible

Adding 10 minutes to the school day to allow more time for safety protocols

Parents encouraged to take their children to school, however buses will be cleaned between each run

Clear Connections Online Learning Program delivers curriculum to students by teachers in real-time as well as some options for self-paced instruction

Students must have a reliable internet connection and access to a computer during school days Monday- Friday in order to qualify for online learning

Choose between in-person and virtual instruction options

Parents have until Aug. 10 to make a final decision

Providing Chromebook devices for all students in the district as well as 4G LTE broadband wireless hot spots for students without internet access at home

All Fort Bend ISD schools will start the 2020-2021 academic year with virtual learning

No in-person extracurricular activities, including athletics and fine arts, will occur during the period of virtual learning

Devices provided where needed, and special arrangements will be made for students with no internet connectivity in their home

Schools will phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups

All staff required to complete a daily health assessment prior to reporting to work

Face coverings will be required upon returning to campuses

Staff and visitors will be required to undergo a non-contact temperature check

Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 square feet per student

Delaying the start of school from Aug. 13 to Sept. 8

Students will receive instruction virtually for three weeks

Hybrid back-to-school model, which will include face-to-face instruction, upon returning

Limiting class sizes to no more than 15 students, along with social distancing on campuses and enforcing the use of masks

Parents can opt for their children to receive 100 percent virtual at-home learning

Students choose between face-to-face, on-campus instruction or Tomball Virtual School

Must select their decision by July 24

Parents select a model for the duration of the semester; however, TISD will allow parents to switch models at the end of the nine-week grading period if desired

Mandate face coverings while at school and on the bus

Social distancing where possible, such as 3-6 feet between desks, plexiglass shields for staff who may be interacting with the public or working closely within 3-6 feet of students, and staggered transition times

Parents and students must attest they have self-screened for COVID-19 symptoms before students arrive on school grounds or on a school bus

Daily classroom cleaning, wipe down of commonly touched areas and increased frequency of cleaning those high-touch areas, such as door knobs

Additional cleaning when students are outside the classroom at lunch or another activity

Increase education about good hygiene, including posting signage and talking to students about hand washing and other practices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6255337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: In the video above, ABC13 took YOUR questions to school leaders, including the interim superintendent of the largest school district in the state, on how districts are preparing, and how they intend to address concerns about student access to the internet, computers and other technology.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As August approaches, school districts across the state are releasing their plans for back-to-school amid the coronavirus pandemic.After most schools closed this past spring when COVID-19 first began to spread in Texas, the question arose whether students would be back on campus come fall.While some districts are reopening campuses, others are sticking to online learning for the time being. Here's a breakdown of Houston-area district plans.The TEA released its guidelines for students' to return to school on July 8.Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said despite what he described as a "challenging" upcoming budget year, parents will have more choices than normal this year as they decide which school setting is best for their children, which includes the following:TEA is also providing school systems with the following:From who will be required to wear a face mask to how transportation and UIL participation will be handled, 13 Investigates reached out to nearly every school district in Texas to see what their expectations are for the upcoming school year.We heard from more than 125 school districts that are home to about 2.5 million students. Each either responded to our survey or provided a statement. We scoured public statements and websites for those that didn't reply to give you the most complete back-to-school picture possible.With the Texas Education Agency releasing its 2020-21 public health guidelines last week, some districts, like the state's largest - Houston ISD - are still finalizing their plans and will respond to our survey later this week.Of those who responded to our survey, 84 percent say they expect more than half their students to return to in-person learning on the first day of class; 90 percent expect to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning.