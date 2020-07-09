Clear Creek ISD impresses with in-person and online learning program for the fall

CCISD's "brick-and-mortar" in-person plan requires all students, staff and visitors to wear face masks when classes resume August 18.
Classrooms will be reorganized to maximize space as much as possible.
The district will also add ten minutes to the school day to allow more time for safety protocols.
Parents are encouraged to take their children to school. Buses will be cleaned between each run.
An online curriculum is also available if you want your child to stay home.
To discuss the plan, CCISD will hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday on its website and Facebook page, but you won't be able to ask questions.
District leaders say online curriculum must completed in a scheduled time, Monday through Friday.
This district is calling this the Clear Connections Online Learning Program, and it delivers curriculum to students by teachers in real-time as well as some options for self-paced instruction.
This will be available for students in kindergarten thru 12th grade.
In order to qualify for this option, every student must have a reliable internet connection and access to a computer during school days Monday- Friday.
Although there are options for self-paced instruction, the district reiterates if you're taking online courses, you're expected to show up for class on time and complete the work.
If you're a student wondering if you can still participate in on-campus extracurricular activities, the answer is yes!
Another school district, Houston ISD, has released an update for parents, saying they are finalizing their education plan and will release it next Wednesday.
We spoke to HISD parents about their thoughts for the upcoming school year and one parent had some concerns.
"We weren't very impressed with online schooling, and [it] definitely set our kids back," one parent said. "They did more of a review than in material."
CCISD superintendent Greg Smith reminded parents in a statement that online course work is not a vacation and this should not be looked at as early release or late arrival.
He reiterated there are still academic standards students are expected to meet, even if they are learning from home.
