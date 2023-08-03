Newly-released mugshot shows woman accused of leaving her newborn baby dead at Houston gas station

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez is accused in the death of an infant found at a southwest Houston gas station restroom. She was arrested at the border.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Brownsville, Texas attempting to flee the country, officials said.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- We are getting another look at the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby dead at a southwest Houston gas station restroom back in April.

The Houston Police Department released the mugshot of 25-year-old Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, who was detained Tuesday by Border Patrol agents at a Brownsville, Texas, bus station after officials say she tried to flee to her home county of Mexico and had overstayed her visitor visa.

Authorities said Zavala Lopez is charged with tampering with evidence-a human corpse in connection to the April 2 incident.

At about 4:25 a.m. that day, officers responded to the gas station at 13114 South Post Oak Road and found the infant dead in the restroom.

Investigators discovered a woman, believed to be Zavala Lopez, went into the restroom and left about 15 minutes later. It wasn't until hours later that a customer reportedly found the baby and called 911.

When paramedics arrived, they determined the infant had been dead for hours.

Surveillance video shows the infant's mother entering the business where the alleged crime happened and leaving in a white Mercedes.

HPD said tips from the public helped officials identify and arrest Zavala Lopez, who was subsequently charged.

Zavala Lopez remains in Cameron County Jail in Brownsville and is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Investigators did not say exactly how old they believe the baby was, and the cause of death is pending verification by the medical examiner's office in Harris County.