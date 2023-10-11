Man arrested, charged after allegedly shooting teens accused of stealing car in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers were shot after being accused of stealing a man's car from his southeast Houston home on Tuesday, according to police.

The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Addrian Nicolas Garcia, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and serious bodily injury.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at 8200 Gulck Lane.

Garcia told investigators that two 15-year-olds stole his vehicle from his home. Garcia said he found the teenagers at Gulck Lane when they started arguing, according to police.

Police said Garcia admitted to shooting the two teenagers during the confrontation.

The 15-year-olds were taken to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics in critical conditions, but are expected to survive.

Investigators said Garcia stayed at the scene, where he was arrested. Charges haven't been filed for the teenagers, and police haven't clarified if they are suspects for auto theft.

