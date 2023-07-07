Police investigating newborn baby left at Plano business

Store employees said the father, who appeared to be a teenager, walked inside and asked for help for his girlfriend. The employees said they did what they had to do.

PLANO, Texas (KTRK) -- Plano police want to speak with the couple who dropped off their 1-hour-old newborn at a local business.

Store employees said the father, who appeared to be a teenager, walked inside and asked for help for his girlfriend. They said the teens appeared to be frightened and in shock, so they accepted the baby with no questions asked.

"There was no thought into it, really. We had to do what we had to do. There's no other option at that point," an employee said.

Police said they don't know if there will be charges, but they do want to make sure the mother is OK. The baby is safe.

Under the Safe Haven Law in Texas, parents won't face legal consequences for surrendering a newborn. However, the baby has to be safe, unharmed, and can't be more than 60 days old. The child also has to be dropped off at a hospital, fire station, or EMS station in Texas.

