Baby girl only a few hours old dropped off at fire station in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn baby is being checked out at a hospital after being dropped off at a fire station in Crosby.Authorities were called out Monday around 3:30 a.m. after firefighters found the baby at the front door. They believe the baby was only two hours old.Under the law, EMS stations, fire stations, and hospitals are considered safe places. Parents are legally able to take infants 60 days or younger to the designated safe haven locations and will not be prosecuted.