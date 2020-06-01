Family & Parenting

Baby girl only a few hours old dropped off at fire station in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn baby is being checked out at a hospital after being dropped off at a fire station in Crosby.

Authorities were called out Monday around 3:30 a.m. after firefighters found the baby at the front door. They believe the baby was only two hours old.

Under the law, EMS stations, fire stations, and hospitals are considered safe places. Parents are legally able to take infants 60 days or younger to the designated safe haven locations and will not be prosecuted.

SEE ALSO:

Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcrosbychild abandonedtexas newsbabysafe haven lawfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's body expected in Texas this week, sources say
NHC raises storm chances in Gulf to 70%
Rain Winding Down, Another Chance Tomorrow
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Several Walmart stores close early after threats of looting
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Show More
Police chief in California takes knee with protesters to honor George Floyd
HPD Chief offers police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Mayor apologizes to protester trampled by officer on horse
Digital Deal of the Day
Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster after violent protests
More TOP STORIES News