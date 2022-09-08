Houston company lands exclusive spacesuit deal for NASA's mission to moon

NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis I for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday after a second scrubbed launch attempt.

HOUSTON, Texas -- When astronauts make a historic return to the surface of the moon, presumably 2025 or 2026, they'll don Houston-crafted, life-protecting suits.

Houston-based Axiom Space has landed the rights to create spacesuits and supporting systems for NASA's Artemis III mission, which will see humans back on our satellite for the first time since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.

This award is the first for a competitive spacesuits contract, NASA notes in a press release. NASA tapped Axiom Space for a task order boasting a base value of $228.5 million. As previously reported, Axiom Space was one of two companies NASA pegged for spacesuit and supporting system development.

