2 men hospitalized after shots fired at home in Houston's south side, police say

An investigation is underway after two men were hit during a drive-by shooting at a home in Houston's south side, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot on the city's south side Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at a home on Autumn Ridge Trail Drive at about 1:15 p.m.

Investigators said at least one suspect got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the two men who were outside the home.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said one victim, who was shot once, is in critical condition, and the other, who was shot twice, is expected to be OK. They were both taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven't released a description of the suspect(s), and no arrests have been made.

Although details are limited, police said the suspect(s) got away in a red four-door sedan.

SkyEye video shows two women visibly upset, talking to police outside the home as law enforcement set up the crime scene tape.

A neighbor told ABC13 he heard at least three shots being fired and saw two young people being taken away in stretchers.

"I walked on the back, on the patio, and that's when I saw (one of the victims) holding his side. He had blood on it. He walked through the front door and basically collapsed on his knees and everything, and by that time, I think it was probably his grandmother who was screaming, telling people to call the police," a neighbor told ABC13.

Other neighbors said they were shocked and couldn't believe this would happen in the middle of the afternoon on this residential street.

It is unclear if this was a targeted shooting.

