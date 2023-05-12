Houston wife stabbing suspect may have snorted cocaine as officers arrested him, Bellville PD says

Houston police said they responded to an Almeda-area home where Julia Picazo Carranza was found stabbed to death.

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband, who's charged with murder in Houston after his wife was found stabbed to death, is also accused of committing a crime spree about 70 miles away in Bellville, where police say he was snorting a "large amount" of alleged cocaine as officers arrested him.

Ausencio Garcia faces additional counts of attempted kidnapping, evading arrest/detention, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance after his arrest in the small Austin County town on Wednesday.

The Bellville Police Department said the attempted abduction that Garcia is accused of took place at about 1:30 p.m. in a 7-Eleven parking lot. The woman whom he allegedly tried to grab is not known to Garcia.

Garcia noticed an officer drive by the failed kidnapping before getting in his truck and taking off, police said. This was when the chase began throughout the town, where about 4,200 people reside.

The pursuit proceeded onto Highway 36 North before coming to an end on Kenney Hall Road, where police say he stopped, snorted large amounts of what's believed to be cocaine, and then put into handcuffs.

The police department added that he was sent to a local hospital to treat his possible narcotic reaction. The alleged victim in this ordeal was not harmed.

Bellville police posted to Facebook on Friday about Garcia's apparent connection to a murder case out of Houston, where police there said he allegedly stabbed his wife to death.

The Houston Police Department wrote in a news release about Julia Picazo Carranza's killing on Wednesday. HPD said officers responded to the 14100 block of Del Papa Street in the Almeda neighborhood at about 5:45 p.m. when her body was located.

Based on the timing given by both agencies, it was not immediately clear when Carranza was killed. HPD also mentioned Garcia's arrest after the pursuit in Bellville, where he remains in custody and will eventually be transported to the Harris County Jail.

Bellville police added Garcia, 44, also went under the name Jesus Duarte Ramirez, which was mentioned in the agency's Facebook post about the kidnapping on Wednesday.