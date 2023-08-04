4 suspects steal money at NE Houston game room business, video shows

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a violent robbery occurred inside a game room business in northeast Houston.

The robbery happened on June 14 at around 1:10 a.m. at a business in the 12500 block of Market.

Police said a man entered the game room while being patted down by an armed security guard.

The suspects then forced the employees and customers to the ground while stealing money from within the business as well as from the customers.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.