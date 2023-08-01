Video shows wanted robbery suspects drag man while taking his backpack, HPD says

A robbery caught on video shows a man forcefully being robbed in a convenience store in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for two men accused of violently stealing a man's backpack while entering a convenience store.

The incident happened on July 15 around 1 p.m. at the 1600 block of Collingsworth.

According to the victim, he was confronted from behind by an unknown male who forcefully snatched his backpack.

Police say the man would not let go of his backpack until another suspect came in and began dragging him toward their car.

Both suspects then took possession of the man's backpack and left the scene in a Jeep Gladiator driven by a third suspect.

Prior to the incident, police said the man had to make a bank run at the Nazari Progressive Federal Credit Union, located at 117700 University Blvd., and was followed by the suspects.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.