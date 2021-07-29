Drive-thru ATM camera captures gunpoint robbery in W. Houston

Police say a man was withdrawing money from an ATM while in his vehicle in the 11500 block of Westheimer at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
While the man was taking the money out, the suspect suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun at him and demanding the money, according to HPD.
The man complied and gave the suspect the money from the ATM. When the suspect looked away, the man quickly sped off, police said.
The suspect left the scene, running toward apartments in the 2500 block of Woodland Drive.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s, about 6'0", with a dark complexion, slender build and dreadlocks down to his neck.
