Drive-thru ATM camera captures gunpoint robbery in W. Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Frightening surveillance video from a west Houston ATM shows a clear image of a man accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police say a man was withdrawing money from an ATM while in his vehicle in the 11500 block of Westheimer at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

While the man was taking the money out, the suspect suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun at him and demanding the money, according to HPD.

The man complied and gave the suspect the money from the ATM. When the suspect looked away, the man quickly sped off, police said.

The suspect left the scene, running toward apartments in the 2500 block of Woodland Drive.



Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s, about 6'0", with a dark complexion, slender build and dreadlocks down to his neck.

HPD asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
